Patriots vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 5 - October 8
The NFL slate on Sunday includes the New England Patriots taking on the New Orleans Saints.
All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Patriots vs Saints Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Patriots win (53.1%)
Patriots vs Saints Point Spread
The Patriots are 1.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Patriots are -108 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -112 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.
Patriots vs Saints Over/Under
The over/under for the Patriots versus Saints game on October 8 has been set at 39.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.
Patriots vs Saints Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Saints-Patriots, New Orleans is the underdog at +104, and New England is -122 playing at home.
Patriots vs Saints Betting Trends
- New England hasn won once against the spread this year.
- The Patriots have covered every time (1-0) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- The Patriots have had one game (out of four) hit the over this season.
- The Saints have no wins against the spread this season.
- No Saints game has hit the over this year.
Patriots vs Saints Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NE: (-122) | NO: (+104)
- Spread: NE: -1.5 (-108) | NO: +1.5 (-112)
- Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
