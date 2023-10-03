Patriots vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 5 - October 8

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the New England Patriots taking on the New Orleans Saints.

All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Patriots vs Saints Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Patriots win (53.1%)

Patriots vs Saints Point Spread

The Patriots are 1.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Patriots are -108 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -112 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Patriots vs Saints Over/Under

The over/under for the Patriots versus Saints game on October 8 has been set at 39.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Patriots vs Saints Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Saints-Patriots, New Orleans is the underdog at +104, and New England is -122 playing at home.

Patriots vs Saints Betting Trends

New England hasn won once against the spread this year.

The Patriots have covered every time (1-0) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Patriots have had one game (out of four) hit the over this season.

The Saints have no wins against the spread this season.

No Saints game has hit the over this year.

Patriots vs Saints Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NE: (-122) | NO: (+104)

NE: (-122) | NO: (+104) Spread: NE: -1.5 (-108) | NO: +1.5 (-112)

NE: -1.5 (-108) | NO: +1.5 (-112) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!