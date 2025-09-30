Patrick Mahomes Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 24th-ranked passing defense (233.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Patrick Mahomes Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: October 6, 2025

October 6, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.7

17.7 Projected Passing Yards: 226.35

226.35 Projected Passing TDs: 1.55

1.55 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.77

26.77 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Mahomes Fantasy Performance

Mahomes has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 88.6 fantasy points (22.2 per game) rank him third at the QB position and third overall.

Over his last three games, Mahomes has generated 62.6 fantasy points (20.9 per game), as he's piled up 681 yards on 63-of-103 passing with six touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 73 rushing yards on 16 carries with one TD.

The peak of Mahomes' fantasy season so far was last week against the Baltimore Ravens, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 27.3 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Patrick Mahomes stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the New York Giants, throwing for 224 yards and one touchdown with zero interceptions (13.2 fantasy points).

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has conceded more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has given up at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Jaguars this season.

A total of two players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Jacksonville this season.

No player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has given up at least one rushing touchdown to one player this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this season.

