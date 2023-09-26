Patrick Mahomes II Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II is looking at a matchup versus the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (222 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets, Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Mahomes vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 20.14

20.14 Projected Passing Yards: 269.06

269.06 Projected Passing TDs: 1.89

1.89 Projected Rushing Yards: 22.20

22.20 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

Mahomes Fantasy Performance

Mahomes is the eighth-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 12th overall, as he has put up 66.4 total fantasy points (22.1 per game).

Last week against the Chicago Bears, Mahomes posted 25.7 fantasy points, racking up 272 passing yards with three touchdowns and zero picks while chipping in 28 rushing yards with his legs.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York is yet to allow someone to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Jets have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New York has given up at least two passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

The Jets have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs versus them in a game this season.

New York has given up more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

A total of Four players have hauled in a TD pass against the Jets this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus New York this year.

The Jets' defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New York has not given up a rushing touchdown to an opposing player this season.

