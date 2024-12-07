NHL
Panthers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7
The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Florida Panthers taking on the San Jose Sharks.
Panthers vs Sharks Game Info
- Florida Panthers (16-9-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (10-14-5)
- Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-385)
|Sharks (+300)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (74.8%)
Panthers vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Panthers. The Sharks are +118 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are -144.
Panthers vs Sharks Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Sharks game on December 7, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.
Panthers vs Sharks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Sharks reveal Florida as the favorite (-385) and San Jose as the underdog (+300) on the road.