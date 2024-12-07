FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Panthers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

Panthers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Florida Panthers taking on the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Panthers vs Sharks Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (16-9-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (10-14-5)
  • Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-385)Sharks (+300)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (74.8%)

Panthers vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Panthers. The Sharks are +118 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are -144.

Panthers vs Sharks Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Sharks game on December 7, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Panthers vs Sharks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Sharks reveal Florida as the favorite (-385) and San Jose as the underdog (+300) on the road.

