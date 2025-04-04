FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Panthers vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Saturday, the Florida Panthers take on the Ottawa Senators.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Senators Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (44-27-4) vs. Ottawa Senators (40-29-6)
  • Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-126)Senators (+105)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (55.4%)

Panthers vs Senators Puck Line

  • The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Senators are -245 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +194.

Panthers vs Senators Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Senators matchup on April 5, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Panthers vs Senators Moneyline

  • Florida is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +105 underdog despite being at home.

