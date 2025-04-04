NHL
Panthers vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5
In NHL action on Saturday, the Florida Panthers take on the Ottawa Senators.
Panthers vs Senators Game Info
- Florida Panthers (44-27-4) vs. Ottawa Senators (40-29-6)
- Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Senators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-126)
|Senators (+105)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (55.4%)
Panthers vs Senators Puck Line
- The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Senators are -245 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +194.
Panthers vs Senators Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Senators matchup on April 5, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.
Panthers vs Senators Moneyline
- Florida is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +105 underdog despite being at home.