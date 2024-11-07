Panthers vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 7

In NHL action on Thursday, the Florida Panthers play the Nashville Predators.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Predators Game Info

Florida Panthers (9-3-1) vs. Nashville Predators (4-8-1)

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Thursday, November 7, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-178) Predators (+146) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (64.3%)

Panthers vs Predators Puck Line

The Predators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Predators are -176 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +142.

Panthers vs Predators Over/Under

Panthers versus Predators, on November 7, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Panthers vs Predators Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Predators reveal Florida as the favorite (-178) and Nashville as the underdog (+146) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!