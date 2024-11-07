menu item
NHL

Panthers vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Panthers vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 7

In NHL action on Thursday, the Florida Panthers play the Nashville Predators.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Predators Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (9-3-1) vs. Nashville Predators (4-8-1)
  • Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-178)Predators (+146)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (64.3%)

Panthers vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Predators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Predators are -176 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +142.

Panthers vs Predators Over/Under

  • Panthers versus Predators, on November 7, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Panthers vs Predators Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Predators reveal Florida as the favorite (-178) and Nashville as the underdog (+146) on the road.

