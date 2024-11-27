Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27

The Florida Panthers versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Florida Panthers (12-9-1) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (13-6-2)

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-134) Maple Leafs (+112) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (50.3%)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Maple Leafs are -230 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +184.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

Panthers versus Maple Leafs on November 27 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +100 and the under -122.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Florida is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +112 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!