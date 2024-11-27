NHL
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27
The Florida Panthers versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Florida Panthers (12-9-1) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (13-6-2)
- Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-134)
|Maple Leafs (+112)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (50.3%)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Maple Leafs are -230 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +184.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- Panthers versus Maple Leafs on November 27 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +100 and the under -122.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Florida is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +112 underdog on the road.