FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Triple Crown iconTriple Crown

Explore Triple Crown

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

On Sunday in the NHL, the Florida Panthers are up against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4)
  • Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: TBS

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-184)Maple Leafs (+152)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (53.4%)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Maple Leafs. The Panthers are +136 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are -168.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Maple Leafs matchup on May 11, with the over available at -140 and the under at +112.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • The Panthers vs Maple Leafs moneyline has Florida as a -184 favorite, while Toronto is a +152 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup