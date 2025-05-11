Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

On Sunday in the NHL, the Florida Panthers are up against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4)

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Sunday, May 11, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: TBS

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-184) Maple Leafs (+152) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (53.4%)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Maple Leafs. The Panthers are +136 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are -168.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Maple Leafs matchup on May 11, with the over available at -140 and the under at +112.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

The Panthers vs Maple Leafs moneyline has Florida as a -184 favorite, while Toronto is a +152 underdog on the road.

