NHL
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
On Sunday in the NHL, the Florida Panthers are up against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4)
- Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: TBS
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-184)
|Maple Leafs (+152)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (53.4%)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Maple Leafs. The Panthers are +136 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are -168.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Maple Leafs matchup on May 11, with the over available at -140 and the under at +112.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- The Panthers vs Maple Leafs moneyline has Florida as a -184 favorite, while Toronto is a +152 underdog on the road.