NHL
Panthers vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1
On Saturday in the NHL, the Florida Panthers are up against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Panthers vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Florida Panthers (30-19-3) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (16-30-5)
- Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ABC
Panthers vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-410)
|Blackhawks (+315)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (76.5%)
Panthers vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Panthers. The Blackhawks are +122 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are -150.
Panthers vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Blackhawks matchup on February 1, with the over available at +118 and the under at -144.
Panthers vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Florida is a -410 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +315 underdog on the road.