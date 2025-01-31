Panthers vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

On Saturday in the NHL, the Florida Panthers are up against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Blackhawks Game Info

Florida Panthers (30-19-3) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (16-30-5)

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ABC

Panthers vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-410) Blackhawks (+315) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (76.5%)

Panthers vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Panthers. The Blackhawks are +122 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are -150.

Panthers vs Blackhawks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Blackhawks matchup on February 1, with the over available at +118 and the under at -144.

Panthers vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Florida is a -410 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +315 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!