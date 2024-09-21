Padres vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 4:14 p.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the San Diego Padres are up against the Chicago White Sox.

Padres vs White Sox Game Info

San Diego Padres (88-66) vs. Chicago White Sox (36-118)

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Padres vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-320) | CHW: (+260)

SD: (-320) | CHW: (+260) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-142) | CHW: +1.5 (+118)

SD: -1.5 (-142) | CHW: +1.5 (+118) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Padres vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Padres) - 4-5, 4.36 ERA vs Chris Flexen (White Sox) - 2-14, 5.09 ERA

The Padres will give the ball to Martin Perez (4-5, 4.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Chris Flexen (2-14, 5.09 ERA). Pérez's team is 11-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Perez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-5. The White Sox have gone 7-21-0 against the spread when Flexen starts. The White Sox are 4-24 in Flexen's 28 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (64.8%)

Padres vs White Sox Moneyline

San Diego is a -320 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +260 underdog on the road.

Padres vs White Sox Spread

The Padres are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are -142 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being +118.

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Padres-White Sox on Sept. 21, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Padres vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 55 wins in the 96 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Oddsmakers have given San Diego the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -320 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 80 of their 152 opportunities.

The Padres are 76-76-0 against the spread in their 152 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won 29 of the 141 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (20.6%).

Chicago is 2-5 (winning just 28.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +260 or longer.

In the 149 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-78-5).

The White Sox are 60-89-0 ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar leads San Diego with an OBP of .384 this season while batting .283 with 74 walks and 88 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .461.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 39th in slugging.

Manny Machado has 29 doubles, 29 home runs and 42 walks. He's batting .279 and slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is 26th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging in the majors.

Machado heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, three home runs and six RBI.

Jackson Merrill leads San Diego in total hits (155) this season, and 59 of those have gone for extra bases.

Merrill has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Luis Arraez leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.390) thanks to 34 extra-base hits.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has accumulated 133 hits with a .413 slugging percentage, both team-best statistics for the White Sox. He's batting .247 and with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Vaughn takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Andrew Benintendi has 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 41 walks while batting .226. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 120th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets has a team-best .308 on-base percentage.

Nicky Lopez has 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 37 walks while hitting .243.

Padres vs White Sox Head to Head

9/20/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 10/1/2023: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/30/2023: 6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/29/2023: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 10/2/2022: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 10/1/2022: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/30/2022: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

