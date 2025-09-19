Padres vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The San Diego Padres will face the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Friday.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Padres vs White Sox Game Info

San Diego Padres (83-70) vs. Chicago White Sox (57-96)

Date: Friday, September 19, 2025

Friday, September 19, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and SDPA

Padres vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-172) | CHW: (+144)

SD: (-172) | CHW: (+144) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-106) | CHW: +1.5 (-113)

SD: -1.5 (-106) | CHW: +1.5 (-113) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 8-11, 4.59 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 6-10, 4.01 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Dylan Cease (8-11) to the mound, while Davis Martin (6-10) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Cease's team is 14-16-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cease's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (14-7). When Martin starts, the White Sox have gone 11-11-0 against the spread. The White Sox have an 8-14 record in Martin's 22 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (63.4%)

Padres vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Padres vs. White Sox reveal San Diego as the favorite (-172) and Chicago as the underdog (+144) despite being the home team.

Padres vs White Sox Spread

The Padres are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the White Sox. The Padres are -106 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -113.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Padres-White Sox contest on Sept. 19, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Padres vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 49, or 59.8%, of the 82 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Diego has a record of 18-11 when favored by -172 or more this year.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 66 of their 151 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 151 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 81-70-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 144 total times this season. They've gone 53-91 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer, Chicago has gone 23-48 (32.4%).

In the 148 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-72-8).

The White Sox have covered 56.8% of their games this season, going 84-64-0 against the spread.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .266 with 27 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 88 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .369 while slugging .436.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 46th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 69th in slugging.

Tatis has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .500 with a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Manny Machado leads San Diego in total hits (164) this season while batting .279 with 59 extra-base hits. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .339.

His batting average is 27th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 51st, and his slugging percentage 42nd.

Machado heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with three home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Luis Arraez has hit seven homers with a team-high .386 SLG this season.

Arraez brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with three walks and two RBIs.

Ramon Laureano is batting .285 with a .347 OBP and 76 RBI for San Diego this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has put up a team-high .308 on-base percentage. He's batting .227 and slugging .391.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 136th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 111th and he is 111th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .240 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Lenyn Sosa has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.424) while pacing the White Sox in hits (128).

Chase Meidroth is batting .269 with 15 doubles, five home runs and 44 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!