Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the San Diego Padres facing the Colorado Rockies.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (12-3) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-11)

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and COLR

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-164) | COL: (+138)

SD: (-164) | COL: (+138) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+122) | COL: +1.5 (-146)

SD: -1.5 (+122) | COL: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 2-0, 4.05 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 0-2, 3.79 ERA

The Padres will give the ball to Michael King (2-0, 4.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (0-2, 3.79 ERA). King's team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. King's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Freeland's starts. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for three Freeland starts this season -- they lost every time.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (72.3%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +138 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -164 favorite at home.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-146 to cover), and San Diego is +122 to cover the runline.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Padres-Rockies on April 13 is 8. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in nine games this season and have come away with the win eight times (88.9%) in those contests.

San Diego has not lost in four games this year when favored by -164 or better on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in seven of their 15 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Padres are 10-5-0 against the spread in their 15 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have put together a 2-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 16.7% of those games).

Colorado is 1-6 (winning only 14.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 14 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total five times (5-8-1).

The Rockies have gone 4-10-0 against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 19 hits and an OBP of .433 to go with a slugging percentage of .615. All three of those stats lead San Diego hitters this season. He has a .365 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Tatis hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with three home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Manny Machado has six doubles, a home run and five walks. He's batting .316 and slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 25th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez has collected 16 base hits, an OBP of .292 and a slugging percentage of .344 this season.

Xander Bogaerts has no home runs, but five RBI and a batting average of .288 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has a slugging percentage of .547 and has 17 hits, both team-high numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .321 and with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 20th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Doyle enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .364 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Ezequiel Tovar is batting .241 with four doubles, a triple and three walks. He's slugging .352 with an on-base percentage of .281.

He is currently 88th in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Kyle Farmer has accumulated an on-base percentage of .422, a team-best for the Rockies.

Hunter Goodman has three doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .220.

Padres vs Rockies Head to Head

4/12/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/11/2025: 8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/18/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/17/2024: 8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/16/2024: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/4/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/3/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/2/2024: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/15/2024: 8-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/14/2024: 6-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

