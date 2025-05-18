Padres vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The San Diego Padres will face the Seattle Mariners in MLB action on Sunday.

Padres vs Mariners Game Info

San Diego Padres (27-16) vs. Seattle Mariners (24-19)

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Sunday, May 18, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and ROOT Sports NW

Padres vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-190) | SEA: (+160)

SD: (-190) | SEA: (+160) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+106) | SEA: +1.5 (-128)

SD: -1.5 (+106) | SEA: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Padres vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 4-1, 2.32 ERA vs Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 4-1, 2.84 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Michael King (4-1) to the mound, while Bryan Woo (4-1) will take the ball for the Mariners. King and his team have a record of 4-5-0 against the spread when he starts. King's team has won 57.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-3). The Mariners are 4-4-0 against the spread when Woo starts. The Mariners have a 2-2 record in Woo's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (56.7%)

Padres vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is the underdog, +160 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -190 favorite at home.

Padres vs Mariners Spread

The Padres are hosting the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are +106 to cover the runline, with the Mariners being -128.

Padres vs Mariners Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Padres-Mariners game on May 18, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Padres vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 16, or 69.6%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Diego has come away with a win five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 19 of their 42 opportunities.

In 42 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 25-17-0 against the spread.

The Mariners have been the underdog on the moneyline 17 total times this season. They've gone 9-8 in those games.

Seattle has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +160 or longer.

The Mariners have had an over/under set by bookmakers 43 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 25 of those games (25-16-2).

The Mariners have a 21-22-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.8% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with 50 hits, batting .307 this season with 17 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .380 and a slugging percentage of .552.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 11th in slugging.

Manny Machado has a slash line of .331/.401/.478 this season and a team-best OPS of .879.

He is fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging in the majors.

Luis Arraez has collected 45 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

Arraez has recorded at least one base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double.

Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 35 hits, an OBP of .329 plus a slugging percentage of .361.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 39 hits, a team-best for the Mariners. He's batting .250 and slugging .571 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he is 89th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Raleigh takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Jorge Polanco is batting .324 with six doubles, 10 home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .649 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Julio Rodriguez has a .408 slugging percentage, which paces the Mariners.

J.P. Crawford's .385 on-base percentage leads his team.

Padres vs Mariners Head to Head

5/16/2025: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/11/2024: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/10/2024: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/10/2024: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/9/2024: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/9/2023: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/8/2023: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/7/2023: 10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/6/2023: 4-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/14/2022: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

