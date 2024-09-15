Padres vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 15

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the San Diego Padres are up against the San Francisco Giants.

Padres vs Giants Game Info

San Diego Padres (84-65) vs. San Francisco Giants (72-77)

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Sunday, September 15, 2024 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: SDPA

Padres vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-162) | SF: (+136)

SD: (-162) | SF: (+136) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+110) | SF: +1.5 (-132)

SD: -1.5 (+110) | SF: +1.5 (-132) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Padres vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Padres) - 4-5, 4.46 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 0-1, 3.44 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Martin Perez (4-5) to the mound, while Landen Roupp (0-1) will answer the bell for the Giants. Perez and his team are 11-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Perez's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-5. Roupp has started just one game with a set spread, which the Giants covered. The Giants were the moneyline underdog for one Roupp start this season -- they lost.

Padres vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Padres, San Francisco is the underdog at +136, and San Diego is -162 playing on the road.

Padres vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the spread (-132 to cover), and San Diego is +110 to cover the runline.

Padres vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Padres versus Giants contest on Sept. 15 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Padres vs Giants Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 52, or 56.5%, of the 92 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Diego has a record of 20-11 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 80 of their 147 opportunities.

The Padres are 73-74-0 against the spread in their 147 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have won 40.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (27-39).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, San Francisco has a 6-10 record (winning only 37.5% of its games).

The Giants have played in 147 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-69-4).

The Giants have a 70-77-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.6% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar has 146 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .384. He has a .281 batting average and a slugging percentage of .458.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 40th in slugging.

Profar will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, nine walks and two RBI.

Manny Machado is batting .277 with 28 doubles, 26 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among qualifying batters, he is 29th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Machado takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .745, fueled by an OBP of .354 and a team-best slugging percentage of .391 this season.

Arraez has recorded a hit in 12 straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .457 with a double, two walks and four RBI.

Jackson Merrill has 149 hits, which is best among San Diego hitters this season, while batting .290 with 56 extra-base hits.

Merrill brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has accumulated an on-base percentage of .330 and a slugging percentage of .448. Both lead the Giants. He's batting .247.

He ranks 82nd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Heliot Ramos' 114 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 44th, his on-base percentage is 81st, and he is 35th in slugging.

Michael Conforto is hitting .227 with 25 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks.

Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .236 with 14 doubles, nine triples, 15 home runs and 35 walks.

Padres vs Giants Head to Head

9/14/2024: 8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/13/2024: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/8/2024: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/7/2024: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/6/2024: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/7/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/6/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/5/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/31/2024: 13-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

13-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 3/30/2024: 9-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

