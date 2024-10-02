Padres vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NL Wild Card Game 2 on Oct. 2

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

On Wednesday in the MLB, the San Diego Padres are up against the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.

Padres vs Braves Game Info

San Diego Padres (93-69) vs. Atlanta Braves (89-73)

Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 Time: 8:38 p.m. ET

8:38 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: ESPN2

Padres vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-118) | ATL: (-100)

SD: (-118) | ATL: (-100) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-205) | ATL: -1.5 (+168)

SD: +1.5 (-205) | ATL: -1.5 (+168) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Padres vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Musgrove (Padres) - 6-5, 3.88 ERA vs Max Fried (Braves) - 11-10, 3.25 ERA

The probable starters are Joe Musgrove (6-5, 3.88 ERA) for the Padres and Max Fried (11-10, 3.25 ERA) for the Braves. Musgrove and his team are 8-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Musgrove's team has a record of 8-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Fried starts, the Braves are 14-15-0 against the spread. The Braves are 2-3 in Fried's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (56.3%)

Padres vs Braves Moneyline

The Padres vs Braves moneyline has San Diego as a -118 favorite, while Atlanta is a -100 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Braves are +168 to cover, while the Padres are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Padres vs Braves Over/Under

The Padres-Braves game on Oct. 2 has been given an over/under of 6.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Padres vs Braves Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 99 games this year and have walked away with the win 58 times (58.6%) in those games.

This season San Diego has been victorious 49 times in 85 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 82 of their 161 opportunities.

The Padres are 83-78-0 against the spread in their 161 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have gone 12-15 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

Atlanta is 6-12 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Braves have played in 161 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-98-5).

The Braves have put together a 75-86-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.6% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar has 158 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .380. He has a .280 batting average and a slugging percentage of .459.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 25th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 37th in slugging.

Manny Machado is hitting .275 with 30 doubles, 29 home runs and 45 walks, while slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among qualified hitters, he is 31st in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Merrill leads San Diego with 162 hits. He is batting .292 this season and 61 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Merrill has recorded at least one base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .313 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .739, fueled by an OBP of .346 and a team-best slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Arraez enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with three doubles, a triple and two RBI.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has totaled 183 hits with a .378 on-base percentage and a .546 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Braves. He's batting .302.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage is eighth and he is eighth in slugging.

Matt Olson is hitting .247 with 37 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 71 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average is 83rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Jorge Soler is batting .241 with 34 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 68 walks.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .251 with 29 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

Padres vs Braves Head to Head

10/1/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/14/2024: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/13/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/12/2024: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 ATL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/20/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/20/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/19/2024: 9-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/17/2024: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/19/2023: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/18/2023: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

