Padres vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

On Saturday in MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are playing the San Diego Padres.

Blue Jays vs Padres Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (11-9) vs. San Diego Padres (11-11)

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA

Blue Jays vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-118) | SD: (-100)

TOR: (-118) | SD: (-100) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+142) | SD: +1.5 (-172)

TOR: -1.5 (+142) | SD: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Blue Jays vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berríos (Blue Jays) - 3-0, 1.05 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Jose Berrios (3-0, 1.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Randy Vasquez. Berrios and his team have covered in each of his four starts with a spread this season. Berrios' team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Vasquez's team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.

Blue Jays vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (52.5%)

Blue Jays vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Padres reveal Toronto as the favorite (-118) and San Diego as the underdog (-100) despite being the home team.

Blue Jays vs Padres Spread

The Padres are hosting the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Padres are +142 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -172.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Padres contest on April 20, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Blue Jays vs Padres Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in six of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Toronto has a record of 4-2 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in nine of 20 chances this season.

The Blue Jays are 11-9-0 against the spread in their 20 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres are 5-5 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, San Diego has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games).

The Padres have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 21 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-10-1).

The Padres have a 9-12-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.9% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Justin Turner has 20 hits and an OBP of .429 to go with a slugging percentage of .569. All three of those stats are tops among Toronto hitters this season. He has a .345 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 17th in slugging.

George Springer is batting .219 with two doubles, two home runs and 13 walks, while slugging .329 with an on-base percentage of .337.

His batting average is 130th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 78th, and his slugging percentage 140th.

Springer takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with four walks.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has collected 17 base hits, an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .368 this season.

Guerrero takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with five walks and four RBI.

Bo Bichette is batting .239 with a .304 OBP and seven RBI for Toronto this season.

Bichette has safely hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a team-best slugging percentage (.530) while leading the Padres in hits (24). He's batting .289 and with an on-base percentage of .379.

He ranks 55th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Ha-Seong Kim has three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .231. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He ranks 119th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Jake Cronenworth has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks while batting .253.

Jurickson Profar has a .398 on-base percentage to pace his team.

Blue Jays vs Padres Head to Head

4/19/2024: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/20/2023: 4-0 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-0 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/19/2023: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/18/2023: 9-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

