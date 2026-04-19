Padres vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Angels.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Padres vs Angels Game Info

San Diego Padres (13-7) vs. Los Angeles Angels (11-10)

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and Padres.TV

Padres vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-118) | LAA: (+100)

SD: (-118) | LAA: (+100) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-178)

SD: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Padres vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 2-1, 2.78 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 1-1, 3.57 ERA

The probable starters are Michael King (2-1) for the Padres and Reid Detmers (1-1) for the Angels. King and his team have a record of 2-2-0 against the spread when he starts. King's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Angels have gone 1-3-0 against the spread when Detmers starts. The Angels have a 1-3 record in Detmers' four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (50.2%)

Padres vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -118 favorite on the road.

Padres vs Angels Spread

The Padres are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Angels. The Padres are +146 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -178.

Padres vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Padres-Angels contest on April 19, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Angels Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in six of the eight contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Diego has a record of 6-2 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in nine of their 20 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Padres have an against the spread record of 14-6-0 in 20 games with a line this season.

The Angels are 9-10 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.4% of those games).

Los Angeles has gone 9-10 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (47.4%).

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 12 times this season for a 12-9-0 record against the over/under.

The Angels have put together a 13-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Jackson Merrill is batting .247 with six doubles, three home runs and six walks. He has an on-base percentage of .301 and a slugging percentage of .442.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he is 86th in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

Ramon Laureano leads San Diego with 20 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .551. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging in the majors.

Laureano brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .316 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts has collected 19 base hits, an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .411 this season.

Manny Machado leads San Diego in OBP (.363) this season, fueled by 13 hits.

Machado enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with three walks and three RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has accumulated a team-high OBP (.415), and paces the Angels in hits (17). He's batting .236 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Zach Neto has four doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while batting .247. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .360.

He is currently 86th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jo Adell has accumulated a team-high .430 slugging percentage.

Oswald Peraza is hitting .286 with three doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Padres vs Angels Head to Head

4/17/2026: 8-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/14/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/13/2025: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/12/2025: 9-5 LAA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-5 LAA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/5/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/4/2024: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/3/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/5/2023: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/4/2023: 8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/3/2023: 10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

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