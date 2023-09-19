FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
Packers vs Saints Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 3 - September 24

Data Skrive
The Sunday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Packers vs Saints Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Packers win (62.5%)

Packers vs Saints Point Spread

The Packers are 1.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Packers are -105 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -115 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Packers vs Saints Over/Under

An over/under of 42 has been set for Packers-Saints on September 24, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Packers vs Saints Moneyline

Green Bay is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while New Orleans is a +102 underdog on the road.

Packers vs Saints Betting Trends

  • The Packers beat the spread eight times in 17 games last year.
  • The Packers' ATS record as 1.5-point favorites or more was 4-7 last season.
  • In 17 Green Bay games last season, eight hit the over.
  • Saints posted a 7-10-0 record against the spread last year.
  • New Orleans had an ATS record of 5-5 as underdogs of 1.5 points or greater last year.
  • The Saints had six of their 17 games go over the point total last season.

Packers vs Saints Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: GB: (-120) | NO: (+102)
  • Spread: GB: -1.5 (-105) | NO: +1.5 (-115)
  • Total: 42 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

