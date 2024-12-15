Packers at Seahawks Single-Game NFL DFS Picks for Sunday Night Football

Sunday Night Football pits two NFC playoff contenders against one another with the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Green Bay Packers. The Packers come in as slight road favorites, and the matchup carries a 46.5 total.

For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial.

FanDuel Research's Brandon Gdula has done a deep dive on single-game strategy, and FanDuel Research has NFL DFS projections if you select the game from the slate tab. It's worth checking out both before making your lineups.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Packers at Seahawks NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Josh Jacobs ($15,000) and Jordan Love ($14,000) sit atop our NFL DFS projections for this slate with Geno Smith ($13,500) being a close third.

Jacobs' upside certainly isn't in question after logging not one but two three-touchdown performances over the past three weeks. Since Green Bay's Week 10 bye, Jacobs has averaged 25.3 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) and 105.8 scrimmage yards per game with a 66.7% red zone rush share. He's scored 19+ FanDuel points in all four games over that span. Seattle is 22nd in schedule-adjusted rush defense, so this isn't a matchup to shy away from.

With the Packers turning to Jacobs so often, Love has been a low-volume passer lately, posting just 17, 23, 28, and 20 pass attempts since the bye. Green Bay comes into the week ranked 31st in pass rate over expectation. Considering the Seahawks are up to 10th in adjusted pass defense, we could see the Packers continue this run-heavy trend, making Love a less appealing MVP despite his high projection.

Similarly, the Seahawks have dialed back their pass-happy ways compared to how they started the season. Geno has averaged just 30.7 pass attempts over the last seven games and has cracked 20 FanDuel points just once in that sample. Realistically, we probably need one of these teams to get out to an early lead and force a pass-oriented game script to unlock either quarterback's MVP potential.

Kenneth Walker III ($12,500) is looking iffy to play after missing multiple practices this week, which could lead to Zach Charbonnet ($11,000) having a big role again. With Walker out in Week 14, Charbonnet piled up 193 scrimmage yards and 2 TDs behind 36 adjusted opportunities and a 78.7% snap rate. Elite usage like that is easy to buy into at MVP.

If Walker is active, he would presumably take back his lead role but would be more of a fringe MVP with both backs healthy. Since Seattle's bye, Walker has averaged 22.7 adjusted opportunities and just 66.0 scrimmage yards per game while splitting red zone opportunities with Charbonnet.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($14,500) and D.K. Metcalf ($12,000) both project for double-digit FanDuel points as the top options in the Seahawks' passing attack. In four post-bye games, JSN has posted a 23.1% target share and 29.3% air yards share while Metcalf has a 24.8% target share and 49.4% air yards share.

Despite that split, Smith-Njgba is averaging more yards per route run (2.86 to 2.00) and has been consistently getting better fantasy results in that sample. Metcalf has been dealing with a shoulder issue for several weeks, which could partially explain his lack of production.

Given how run-heavy Seattle has been of late, these two are borderline MVP options, but the targets should be there if we get a surprise shootout.

Flex Targets

Jayden Reed ($10,000), Christian Watson ($9,500), Romeo Doubs ($8,000), and Dontayvion Wicks ($7,500) -- Doubs (concussion) is trending toward playing after practicing in full this week, adding back another mouth to feed in an already unpredictable wide receiver group. Our model projects Doubs, Watson, and Reed to all have somewhere between 5-6 targets while Wicks lags slightly behind (4.3). In the last five full games together, Doubs has led the four with an 18.6% target share, but all of them have seen double-digit market shares. While Wicks probably ends up as the odd man out with Doubs back, we're dealing with volatile, boom-or-bust plays across the board.

Tyler Lockett ($9,500) -- Lockett's usage has dried up as the season has gone, and he's down to an 8.5% target share since Seattle's bye. For as much of a headache as the Green Bay receivers are, you're probably better off chasing upside with Doubs, Watson, or Reed.

Brandon McManus ($9,000) and Jason Myers ($9,000) -- If this game goes under the total, we could see the kickers having some value. McManus has hit 11-of-12 field goals since joining the Packers, and Myers has been solid with an 87% FG percentage.

Tucker Kraft ($8,000) -- Kraft projects for 4.7 targets and has a 12.4% target share over the past five games with all the Green Bay wideouts healthy. He also has a team-high 21.7% red zone target share in that sample, giving him some added appeal as a touchdown-or-bust play.

Noah Fant ($7,500) -- Fant has a 13.8% target share and 20.0% red zone target share since the Seahawks' bye. On paper, that puts him in a similar boat as Green Bay's Kraft, but Fant hasn't scored a touchdown this season and didn't have any in 2023, either.

