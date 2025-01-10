Pacers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 10

Pacers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, January 10, 2025

Friday, January 10, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: NBCS-BA, FDSIN, and WTHR-13

The Indiana Pacers (20-18) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (19-18) on Friday, January 10, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as 7.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA, FDSIN, and WTHR-13. The over/under for the matchup is 224.

Pacers vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -7.5 224 -300 +245

Pacers vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacers win (64.3%)

Pacers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Pacers have compiled a 17-19-2 record against the spread this season.

The Warriors are 18-18-1 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Pacers have hit the over 23 times out of 37 chances this season.

Warriors games this season have hit the over on 16 of 37 set point totals (43.2%).

Indiana has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (7-8-1) than it does in away games (10-11-1).

At home, the Pacers go over the total 68.8% of the time (11 of 16 games). They've hit the over in 54.5% of games on the road (12 of 22 contests).

This year, Golden State is 9-11-0 at home against the spread (.450 winning percentage). Away, it is 9-7-1 ATS (.529).

Warriors games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (10 of 20), and 35.3% of the time on the road (six of 17).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.4 points, 3.7 boards and 8.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 19.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 52% from the field and 42.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Myles Turner averages 15.1 points, 7 boards and 1.6 assists.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 54.5% from the field.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 22.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He is also draining 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.4 triples (first in NBA).

The Warriors receive 15.5 points per game from Dennis Schroder, plus 2.7 boards and 6 assists.

Andrew Wiggins averages 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is making 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

Per game, Jonathan Kuminga gives the Warriors 16.8 points, 5 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Warriors get 8.7 points per game from Draymond Green, plus 6.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.