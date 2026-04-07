Pacers vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSN and FDSIN

The Minnesota Timberwolves (46-32) are heavily favored (-12.5) to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (18-60) at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs on FDSN and FDSIN. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -12.5 231.5 -752 +530

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (75.2%)

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 35 times in 78 games with a set spread.

The Pacers are 37-41-0 against the spread this season.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 34 times this season.

Pacers games this year have gone over the point total 40 times in 78 opportunities (51.3%).

Minnesota owns a worse record against the spread at home (17-23-0) than it does on the road (18-20-0).

Looking at point totals, the Timberwolves hit the over less consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total 13 times in 40 opportunities this season (32.5%). On the road, they have hit the over 21 times in 38 opportunities (55.3%).

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .579 (22-16-0). Away, it is .375 (15-25-0).

Pacers games have finished above the over/under 52.6% of the time at home (20 of 38), and 50% of the time away (20 of 40).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 21.1 points, 6.8 boards and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 11 points, 1.7 assists and 11.5 boards.

Naz Reid is averaging 13.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1 block.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 12.3 points, 4.2 boards and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 14.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Pacers Leaders

Jarace Walker averages 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is also draining 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

The Pacers receive 9.4 points per game from Jay Huff, plus 3.8 boards and 1.4 assists.

The Pacers get 7.1 points per game from Ben Sheppard, plus 3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Per game, Micah Potter gets the Pacers 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Quenton Jackson averages 8.7 points, 2.3 boards and 2.6 assists. He is draining 47.9% of his shots from the floor.

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