Pacers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN, FDSDET, and WMYD

Central Division opponents meet when the Detroit Pistons (59-22) visit the Indiana Pacers (19-62) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, starting at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 12, 2026. The Pistons are 13-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season. The over/under in the matchup is set at 228.5.

Pacers vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -13 228.5 -699 +500

Pacers vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (80.8%)

Pacers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have put together a record of 44-34-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pacers are 39-42-0 this year.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over 39 times.

Pacers games this season have gone over the total in 40 of 81 opportunities (49.4%).

At home, Detroit owns a worse record against the spread (21-19-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (23-15-1).

When it comes to point totals, the Pistons hit the over more often at home, as they've eclipsed the total 20 times in 41 opportunities this season (48.8%). On the road, they have hit the over 19 times in 40 opportunities (47.5%).

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .575 (23-17-0). Away, it is .390 (16-25-0).

Looking at the over/under, Pacers games have finished over more often at home (20 of 40, 50%) than on the road (20 of 41, 48.8%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 24.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 9.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the field and 34.4% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

Jalen Duren averages 19.5 points, 10.5 boards and 2 assists, shooting 65% from the field (fourth in NBA).

Ausar Thompson is averaging 9.9 points, 5.7 boards and 3.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (first in league) and 0.9 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris averages 13.1 points, 5.1 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.6% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 24 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is also draining 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Andrew Nembhard averages 16.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists. He is also making 44.2% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.

Jarace Walker's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 5.1 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He is draining 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

Jay Huff's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is draining 47.6% of his shots from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

The Pacers receive 9.4 points per game from T.J. McConnell, plus 2.2 boards and 5.1 assists.

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