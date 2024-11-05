Pacers vs. Magic NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 6

Pacers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (3-5) will look to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (3-4) on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as 6.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on FDSIN and FDSFL. The over/under is 221.5 for the matchup.

Pacers vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -6.5 -108 -112 221.5 -110 -110 -275 +225

Pacers vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacers win (53.3%)

Pacers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread three times this season (3-3-1).

The Magic have two wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This season, Pacers games have hit the over five times out of eight chances.

The Magic have hit the over 62.5% of the time this season (five of eight games with a set point total).

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam is averaging 20.3 points, 5.1 assists and 7 rebounds.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Myles Turner is averaging 17 points, 6.7 boards and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (ninth in NBA).

Bennedict Mathurin averages 16.3 points, 5.1 boards and 2 assists, shooting 53.4% from the field and 37.5% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Obi Toppin is averaging 10.7 points, 3.7 boards and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Magic Leaders

Jalen Suggs is averaging 17.6 points, 5.4 boards and 4.4 assists for the Magic.

The Magic receive 29 points per game from Paolo Banchero, plus 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

The Magic get 17.6 points per game from Franz Wagner, plus 4.9 boards and 3.9 assists.

The Magic are getting 8.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Wendell Carter Jr..

Moritz Wagner's numbers on the season are 11 points, 5 boards and 0.6 assists per game. He is sinking 50% of his shots from the field.

