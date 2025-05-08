Pacers vs. Cavaliers Eastern Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 9

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Friday, May 9, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: ESPN

The Indiana Pacers bring a 0-2 series record into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The Cavaliers are favored by 2.5 points in the contest, which airs on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET. The over/under is set at 229.5 for the matchup.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -2.5 229.5 -148 +126

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (54.8%)

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in a matchup 47 times this season (47-33-2).

Against the spread, the Pacers are 37-43-2 this year.

This season, 50 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total.

Pacers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 44 times in 82 opportunities (53.7%).

Cleveland has a worse record against the spread at home (23-17-1) than it does on the road (24-16-1).

The Cavaliers have exceeded the total in 25 of 41 home games (61%). They've fared the same in away games, eclipsing the total in 25 of 41 matchups (61%).

Against the spread, Indiana has performed better at home (19-21-1) than on the road (18-22-1).

Looking at the over/under, Pacers games have finished over 53.7% of the time this year, both at home (22 of 41) and away (22 of 41).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 24 points, 4.5 boards and 5 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.8% from downtown, with an average of 3.3 made 3-pointers (eighth in NBA).

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.5 points, 3.2 assists and 9.3 rebounds.

Darius Garland is averaging 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.5 points, 9.7 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 70.6% from the floor (first in league).

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 17 points, 1.4 assists and 4 rebounds.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 3.5 boards and 9.2 assists per game. He is also sinking 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 triples.

The Pacers are receiving 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Pascal Siakam.

The Pacers get 15.6 points per game from Myles Turner, plus 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

The Pacers get 16.1 points per game from Bennedict Mathurin, plus 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 2.4 boards and 4.4 assists per game. He is draining 51.9% of his shots from the field.

