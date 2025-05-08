Nuggets vs. Thunder Western Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 9

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Friday, May 9, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Friday, beginning at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under set at 234.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -4.5 234.5 -198 +166

Nuggets vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (51.8%)

Nuggets vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are 54-26-2 against the spread this season.

The Nuggets have 38 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 44 times this season.

Nuggets games this season have gone over the point total 59.8% of the time (49 out of 82 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in home games (29-12-1) than it has in road affairs (25-14-1).

In terms of over/unders, the Thunder hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've eclipsed the total 25 times in 42 opportunities this season (59.5%). In away games, they have hit the over 19 times in 40 opportunities (47.5%).

Denver has been better against the spread away (20-20-1) than at home (18-23-0) this season.

Nuggets games have finished above the over/under more often at home (26 times out of 41) than on the road (23 of 41) this season.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.7 points, 5 boards and 6.4 assists, shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 21.6 points, 5.3 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 36.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 11.2 points, 10.7 boards and 3.8 assists, shooting 58.1% from the floor.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 12 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 29.6 points for the Nuggets, plus 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists.

Per game, Jamal Murray gives the Nuggets 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Michael Porter Jr. gives the Nuggets 18.2 points, 7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Christian Braun's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 5.2 boards and 2.6 assists per game. He is making 58% of his shots from the field (eighth in NBA) and 39.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Russell Westbrook averages 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He is making 44.9% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.