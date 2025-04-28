Pacers vs. Bucks NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 29

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: NBA TV, FDSWI, and FDSIN

The Milwaukee Bucks are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. ET on NBA TV, FDSWI, and FDSIN. The Pacers are up 3-1 in the series. The over/under for the matchup is set at 225.

Pacers vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -7.5 225 -290 +235

Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (64%)

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Pacers have gone 37-43-2 against the spread this season.

In the Bucks' 82 games this season, they have 42 wins against the spread.

This season, Pacers games have hit the over 44 times.

Bucks games this year have gone over the total in 44 of 82 opportunities (53.7%).

Indiana has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (19-21-1) than it has in road games (18-22-1).

In home games, the Pacers go over the total 53.7% of the time (22 of 41 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of games on the road (22 of 41 contests).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Milwaukee has a better winning percentage at home (.571, 24-17-1 record) than away (.450, 18-22-0).

Bucks games have finished above the over/under more often at home (24 times out of 42) than away (20 of 40) this year.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points, 9.2 assists and 3.5 boards.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 20.2 points, 6.9 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 2.4 boards and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the floor.

Obi Toppin is averaging 10.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Bucks.

The Bucks receive 24.9 points per game from Damian Lillard, plus 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists.

The Bucks receive 13 points per game from Brook Lopez, plus 5 boards and 1.8 assists.

The Bucks get 14.8 points per game from Kyle Kuzma, plus 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

The Bucks get 10.3 points per game from Kevin Porter Jr., plus 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

