Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 11

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Indiana Pacers (35-28) are slight underdogs (by 3 points) to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (36-27) on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 233.5 points.

Pacers vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -3 233.5 -144 +124

Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (51.2%)

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks are 29-33-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pacers are 29-32-2 this year.

Games involving the Bucks have hit the over 33 times this season.

Pacers games this season have hit the over 33 times in 63 opportunities (52.4%).

Milwaukee sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (18-14-1) than it does on the road (11-19-0).

The Bucks have gone over the total in 17 of 33 home games (51.5%). They've done better in road games, topping the total in 16 of 30 matchups (53.3%).

This season, Indiana is 15-13-1 at home against the spread (.517 winning percentage). On the road, it is 14-19-1 ATS (.412).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Pacers' games have finished above the over/under at home (58.6%, 17 of 29) than away (47.1%, 16 of 34).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 30.9 points, 12 rebounds and 5.8 assists, shooting 60.5% from the field (eighth in league).

Damian Lillard averages 25.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists.

Brook Lopez is averaging 12.3 points, 5 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (third in NBA).

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 15.1 points, 6.3 boards and 2.4 assists.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 9.2 points, 3.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest. He is also draining 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 triples.

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 20.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is draining 52.1% of his shots from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 treys.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.6% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 treys.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He is sinking 52.1% of his shots from the floor.

