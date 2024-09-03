Orioles vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 3

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Orioles vs White Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (80-59) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-108)

Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN2

Orioles vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-320) | CHW: (+260)

BAL: (-320) | CHW: (+260) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (-154) | CHW: +1.5 (+128)

BAL: -1.5 (-154) | CHW: +1.5 (+128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Orioles vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich (Orioles) - 1-7, 6.58 ERA vs Nick Nastrini (White Sox) - 0-6, 7.04 ERA

The Orioles will give the ball to Cade Povich (1-7, 6.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Nick Nastrini (0-6, 7.04 ERA). Povich's team is 5-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Povich's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). When Nastrini starts, the White Sox have gone 2-5-0 against the spread. The White Sox are 1-6 in Nastrini's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (69.2%)

Orioles vs White Sox Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -320 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +260 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs White Sox Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Orioles are -154 to cover, and the White Sox are +128.

The Orioles-White Sox game on September 3 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Orioles vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 98 games this season and have come away with the win 60 times (61.2%) in those contests.

Baltimore has played as a favorite of -320 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 74 of their 131 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have an against the spread record of 74-57-0 in 131 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have compiled a 24-102 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 19% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +260 or longer, Chicago has gone 1-5 (16.7%).

The White Sox have played in 134 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-69-5).

The White Sox have covered only 39.6% of their games this season, going 53-81-0 against the spread.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.530) and total hits (150) this season. He has a .276 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Henderson will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Anthony Santander is hitting .240 with 22 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs and 47 walks. He's slugging .519 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 96th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Santander brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .289 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Adley Rutschman has 126 hits this season and has a slash line of .259/.326/.409.

Ryan O'Hearn has 13 home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.387) while leading the White Sox in hits (113). He's batting .235 and with an on-base percentage of .290.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 122nd, and he is 104th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .218 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .375 with an on-base percentage of .279.

He is 127th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Gavin Sheets a has .314 on-base percentage to pace the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez is batting .235 with 12 doubles, three triples and 33 walks.

Orioles vs White Sox Head to Head

9/2/2024: 13-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -460, Underdog Moneyline: +360)

13-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -460, Underdog Moneyline: +360) 5/25/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/24/2024: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/23/2024: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/30/2023: 10-5 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-5 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/29/2023: 9-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

9-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/28/2023: 9-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

9-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/15/2023: 7-6 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-6 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/14/2023: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/25/2022: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

