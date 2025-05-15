NHL
Jets vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Dallas Stars.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Jets vs Stars Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (56-22-4) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6)
- Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: TNT
Jets vs Stars Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-125)
|Stars (+104)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (54.7%)
Jets vs Stars Puck Line
- The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Stars are -260 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +205.
Jets vs Stars Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Jets-Stars on May 15, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Jets vs Stars Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Stars, Winnipeg is the favorite at -125, and Dallas is +104 playing on the road.