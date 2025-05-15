Jets vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Dallas Stars.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jets vs Stars Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (56-22-4) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6)

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Thursday, May 15, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: TNT

Jets vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-125) Stars (+104) 5.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jets win (54.7%)

Jets vs Stars Puck Line

The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Stars are -260 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +205.

Jets vs Stars Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Jets-Stars on May 15, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Jets vs Stars Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Stars, Winnipeg is the favorite at -125, and Dallas is +104 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!