NHL

Jets vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Dallas Stars.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jets vs Stars Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (56-22-4) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6)
  • Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: TNT

Jets vs Stars Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-125)Stars (+104)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Stars Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (54.7%)

Jets vs Stars Puck Line

  • The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Stars are -260 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +205.

Jets vs Stars Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Jets-Stars on May 15, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Jets vs Stars Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Stars, Winnipeg is the favorite at -125, and Dallas is +104 playing on the road.

