Orioles vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Baltimore Orioles are playing the Detroit Tigers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Orioles vs Tigers Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (22-29) vs. Detroit Tigers (20-32)

Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026

Sunday, May 24, 2026 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and DSN

Orioles vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-124) | DET: (+106)

BAL: (-124) | DET: (+106) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+164) | DET: +1.5 (-200)

BAL: -1.5 (+164) | DET: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young (Orioles) - 3-1, 4.25 ERA vs Keider Montero (Tigers) - 2-3, 3.83 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Brandon Young (3-1) to the mound, while Keider Montero (2-3) will take the ball for the Tigers. Young and his team have a record of 4-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Young's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. The Tigers have a 6-3-0 ATS record in Montero's nine starts with a set spread. The Tigers have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Montero's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Orioles vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (51.8%)

Orioles vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -124 favorite at home.

Orioles vs Tigers Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+164 to cover) on the runline. Detroit is -200 to cover.

Orioles vs Tigers Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Orioles-Tigers game on May 24, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (53.8%) in those contests.

This season Baltimore has been victorious 11 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 29 of their 51 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles are 22-29-0 against the spread in their 51 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have won 31.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (7-15).

Detroit has a 2-8 record (winning only 20% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 51 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-28-1).

The Tigers have a 25-26-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads Baltimore with 44 hits, batting .229 this season with 22 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .312 and a slugging percentage of .448.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 122nd, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Alonso will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

Taylor Ward leads Baltimore with an OBP of .410 this season while batting .256 with 47 walks and 32 runs scored. He's slugging .372.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 73rd, his on-base percentage fourth, and his slugging percentage 117th.

Gunnar Henderson has hit 10 homers with a team-high .425 SLG this season.

Henderson has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .478 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Adley Rutschman has been key for Baltimore with 35 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .512.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle is hitting .285 with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .393.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage is ninth, and he is 79th in slugging.

Riley Greene leads his team with 60 hits and a .419 on-base percentage, with a team-high .470 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .324.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Dillon Dingler has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks while batting .235.

Matt Vierling is batting .200 with nine doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

Orioles vs Tigers Head to Head

5/22/2026: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/12/2025: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/11/2025: 10-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/10/2025: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/27/2025: 7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/26/2025: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/26/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/22/2024: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/21/2024: 6-4 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/20/2024: 7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

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