Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11
Odds updated as of 3:26 PM
On Thursday in MLB, the Baltimore Orioles are up against the Boston Red Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Orioles vs Red Sox Game Info
- Baltimore Orioles (7-4) vs. Boston Red Sox (7-5)
- Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: MASN
Orioles vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: BAL: (-122) | BOS: (+104)
- Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+134) | BOS: +1.5 (-162)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Orioles vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez (Orioles) - 2-0, 2.19 ERA vs Garrett Whitlock (Red Sox) - 1-0, 0.96 ERA
The Orioles will give the nod to Grayson Rodriguez (2-0, 2.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Garrett Whitlock (1-0, 0.96 ERA). Rodriguez has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Rodriguez's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Whitlock has started two games with set spreads, and the Red Sox went 1-1-0. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for two Whitlock starts this season -- they split the games.
Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Orioles win (51.4%)
Orioles vs Red Sox Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Red Sox reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-122) and Boston as the underdog (+104) despite being the home team.
Orioles vs Red Sox Spread
- The Red Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Orioles. The Red Sox are -162 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are +134.
Orioles vs Red Sox Over/Under
- The over/under for Orioles-Red Sox on April 11 is 8.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.
Orioles vs Red Sox Betting Trends
- The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in nine games this year and have walked away with the win five times (55.6%) in those games.
- Baltimore has a record of 4-3 when favored by -122 or more this year.
- The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in five of their 10 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Orioles have posted a record of 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Red Sox have won two of the six games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Boston has a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of its games).
- In the 12 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-4-2).
- The Red Sox have covered 58.3% of their games this season, going 7-5-0 ATS.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Gunnar Henderson has a double, two triples, two home runs and five walks while hitting .233. He has an on-base percentage of .306 and a slugging percentage of .488.
- Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 117th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.
- Henderson has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
- Ryan Mountcastle is slashing .302/.360/.488 this season and leads the Orioles with an OPS of .848.
- He is 52nd in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Mountcastle has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI.
- Jordan Westburg leads Baltimore with eight hits. He is batting .235 this season and five of his hits have gone for extra bases.
- Adley Rutschman is batting .279 with a .347 OBP and six RBI for Baltimore this season.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Tyler O'Neill has a team-high OBP (.489), while pacing the Red Sox in hits (12). He's batting .343 and slugging.
- Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average is 14th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is first in slugging.
- O'Neill hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .353 with four home runs, three walks and five RBI.
- Jarren Duran paces his team with a .385 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .327 with an on-base percentage of .375.
- His batting average ranks 28th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 47th, and he is 104th in slugging.
- Rafael Devers is hitting .184 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Triston Casas is batting .267 with a double, two home runs and six walks.
Orioles vs Red Sox Head to Head
- 4/10/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/9/2024: 7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 10/1/2023: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 9/30/2023: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/29/2023: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 9/28/2023: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/10/2023: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/9/2023: 13-12 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/8/2023: 11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/2/2023: 9-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
