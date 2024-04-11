Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

On Thursday in MLB, the Baltimore Orioles are up against the Boston Red Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Red Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (7-4) vs. Boston Red Sox (7-5)

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Thursday, April 11, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: MASN

Orioles vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-122) | BOS: (+104)

BAL: (-122) | BOS: (+104) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+134) | BOS: +1.5 (-162)

BAL: -1.5 (+134) | BOS: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Orioles vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez (Orioles) - 2-0, 2.19 ERA vs Garrett Whitlock (Red Sox) - 1-0, 0.96 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Grayson Rodriguez (2-0, 2.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Garrett Whitlock (1-0, 0.96 ERA). Rodriguez has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Rodriguez's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Whitlock has started two games with set spreads, and the Red Sox went 1-1-0. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for two Whitlock starts this season -- they split the games.

Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (51.4%)

Orioles vs Red Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Red Sox reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-122) and Boston as the underdog (+104) despite being the home team.

Orioles vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Orioles. The Red Sox are -162 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are +134.

The over/under for Orioles-Red Sox on April 11 is 8.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Orioles vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in nine games this year and have walked away with the win five times (55.6%) in those games.

Baltimore has a record of 4-3 when favored by -122 or more this year.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in five of their 10 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have posted a record of 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have won two of the six games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Boston has a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of its games).

In the 12 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-4-2).

The Red Sox have covered 58.3% of their games this season, going 7-5-0 ATS.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has a double, two triples, two home runs and five walks while hitting .233. He has an on-base percentage of .306 and a slugging percentage of .488.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 117th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.

Henderson has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Ryan Mountcastle is slashing .302/.360/.488 this season and leads the Orioles with an OPS of .848.

He is 52nd in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Mountcastle has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Jordan Westburg leads Baltimore with eight hits. He is batting .235 this season and five of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Adley Rutschman is batting .279 with a .347 OBP and six RBI for Baltimore this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Tyler O'Neill has a team-high OBP (.489), while pacing the Red Sox in hits (12). He's batting .343 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average is 14th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is first in slugging.

O'Neill hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .353 with four home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Jarren Duran paces his team with a .385 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .327 with an on-base percentage of .375.

His batting average ranks 28th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 47th, and he is 104th in slugging.

Rafael Devers is hitting .184 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Triston Casas is batting .267 with a double, two home runs and six walks.

Orioles vs Red Sox Head to Head

4/10/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/9/2024: 7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/1/2023: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/30/2023: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/29/2023: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/28/2023: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/10/2023: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/9/2023: 13-12 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

13-12 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/8/2023: 11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/2/2023: 9-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

