Orioles vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles versus the Tampa Bay Rays is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Rays Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (82-61) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (70-72)

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024 Time: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: Roku

Orioles vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-220) | TB: (+184)

BAL: (-220) | TB: (+184) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (-105) | TB: +1.5 (-114)

BAL: -1.5 (-105) | TB: +1.5 (-114) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Orioles vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Orioles) - 13-7, 3.19 ERA vs Zack Littell (Rays) - 5-9, 4.04 ERA

The Orioles will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (13-7, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Zack Littell (5-9, 4.04 ERA). Burnes and his team have a record of 16-11-0 against the spread when he starts. Burnes' team has won 65.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (17-9). The Rays have a 13-12-0 ATS record in Littell's 25 starts with a set spread. The Rays have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Littell's starts this season, and they went 5-8 in those matchups.

Orioles vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (58.2%)

Orioles vs Rays Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -220 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +184 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the spread (-114 to cover), and Baltimore is -105 to cover the runline.

Orioles vs Rays Over/Under

The Orioles-Rays game on Sept. 8 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Rays Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in 101 games this year and have walked away with the win 62 times (61.4%) in those games.

Baltimore has a record of 8-2 when favored by -220 or more this year.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 76 of their 134 opportunities.

The Orioles are 76-58-0 against the spread in their 134 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have a 32-40 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Rays have played in 141 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-72-5).

The Rays have covered 52.5% of their games this season, going 74-67-0 ATS.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 156 hits and an OBP of .365 to go with a slugging percentage of .538. All three of those stats lead Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .279 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Anthony Santander is batting .241 with 23 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .310.

His batting average is 98th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 98th, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Adley Rutschman is batting .255 with a .400 slugging percentage and 72 RBI this year.

Ryan O'Hearn has 13 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .265 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has put up an on-base percentage of .337, a slugging percentage of .417, and has 144 hits, all club-bests for the Rays (while batting .279).

He is 22nd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Christopher Morel has nine doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 59 walks while hitting .197. He's slugging .356 with an on-base percentage of .296.

His batting average is 134th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 115th, and he is 127th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe is batting .242 with 19 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 32 walks.

Jose Caballero is batting .226 with 23 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Orioles vs Rays Head to Head

9/6/2024: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/11/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/10/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/9/2024: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/10/2024: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/9/2024: 9-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2024: 5-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/7/2024: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/2/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/1/2024: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.