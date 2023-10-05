Orioles vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 1 on October 7

Odds updated as of 11:42 AM

The Baltimore Orioles will face the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the ALDS on Saturday.

Orioles vs Rangers Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (101-61) vs. Texas Rangers (90-72)

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 1:03 PM ET

1:03 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: FS1

Orioles vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-134) | TEX: (+114)

BAL: (-134) | TEX: (+114) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+152) | TEX: +1.5 (-184)

BAL: -1.5 (+152) | TEX: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Orioles vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 12-7, 2.83 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Rangers) - 10-6, 4.15 ERA

The Orioles will give the ball to Kyle Bradish (12-7, 2.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA). Bradish and his team have a record of 17-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Bradish's team is 13-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rangers have gone 15-13-0 ATS in Heaney's 28 starts that had a set spread. The Rangers are 5-4 in Heaney's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (58.6%)

Orioles vs Rangers Moneyline

The Orioles vs Rangers moneyline has Baltimore as a -134 favorite, while Texas is a +114 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the run line against the Orioles. The Rangers are -184 to cover, and the Orioles are +152.

Orioles vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Orioles-Rangers on October 7 is 8. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Orioles vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 52, or 67.5%, of the 77 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Baltimore has a record of 40-17 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 77 of their 156 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Orioles have an against the spread mark of 90-66-0 in 156 games with a line this season.

The Rangers have won 25 of the 51 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (49%).

Texas has a 12-15 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Rangers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 165 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 86 of those games (86-73-6).

The Rangers have gone 90-75-0 ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman leads Baltimore OPS (.809) this season. He has a .277 batting average, an on-base percentage of .374, and a slugging percentage of .435.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 76th in slugging.

Rutschman has recorded a base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Gunnar Henderson has 143 hits, which is best among Baltimore batters this season. He's batting .255 with 66 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among qualifying batters, he is 85th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Anthony Santander has 151 hits this season and has a slash line of .255/.323/.470.

Santander enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a home run and three RBI.

Austin Hays is batting .273 with a .323 OBP and 67 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has accumulated a team-best .478 slugging percentage. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 28th, his on-base percentage is 39th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Corey Seager has racked up 155 hits with a .388 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .325 while slugging .621.

Including all qualified players, he is fifth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Adolis Garcia has 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks while batting .245.

Nate Lowe is hitting .262 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.

Orioles vs Rangers Head to Head

5/28/2023: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/27/2023: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/26/2023: 12-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/5/2023: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/4/2023: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-2 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/3/2023: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/3/2022: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/2/2022: 8-2 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-2 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/1/2022: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-2 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/6/2022: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

