Orioles vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Orioles vs Pirates Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (5-2) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (6-2)

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT

Orioles vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-134) | PIT: (+114)

BAL: (-134) | PIT: (+114) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+118) | PIT: +1.5 (-142)

BAL: -1.5 (+118) | PIT: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Orioles vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Wells (Orioles) - 0-1, 4.50 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 0-0, 13.50 ERA

The Orioles will call on Tyler Wells (0-1) versus the Pirates and Bailey Falter. Wells and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Wells' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Falter has started just one game with a set spread, which the Pirates covered. The Pirates were the moneyline underdog for one Falter start this season -- they won.

Orioles vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (57.5%)

Orioles vs Pirates Moneyline

Baltimore is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +114 underdog at home.

Orioles vs Pirates Spread

The Orioles are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Pirates. The Orioles are +118 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -142.

Orioles vs Pirates Over/Under

Orioles versus Pirates on April 6 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Orioles vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with four wins in the six contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Baltimore has won three of five games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in three of six chances this season.

The Orioles are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have gone 4-1 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer in only two games this season, which it won both.

The Pirates have played in seven games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-2-0).

The Pirates have a 5-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 71.4% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with seven hits, batting .269 this season with three extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .577.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 39th in slugging.

Adley Rutschman leads the Orioles with an OPS of .856. He has a slash line of .346/.433/.423 this season.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 30th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.

Rutschman enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Ryan Mountcastle is batting .280 with a .520 slugging percentage and seven RBI this year.

Anthony Santander has two home runs, nine RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.

Santander heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double and two RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Connor Joe has accumulated a team-best OBP (.469), and paces the Pirates in hits (nine). He's batting .346 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average is 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Joe brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .409 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .324 with three doubles and seven walks. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .429.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 42nd in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds is batting .286 with four doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Michael A. Taylor's .536 slugging percentage leads his team.

Orioles vs Pirates Head to Head

4/5/2024: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/14/2023: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/13/2023: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/12/2023: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/7/2022: 8-1 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

8-1 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/6/2022: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

