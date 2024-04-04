Orioles vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The Baltimore Orioles versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Orioles vs Pirates Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (4-2) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (6-1)

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 4:12 PM ET

4:12 PM ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: MASN2

Orioles vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-124) | PIT: (+106)

BAL: (-124) | PIT: (+106) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+132) | PIT: +1.5 (-160)

BAL: -1.5 (+132) | PIT: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Orioles vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez (Orioles) - 1-0, 1.50 ERA vs Jared Jones (Pirates) - 1-0, 4.76 ERA

The Orioles will call on Grayson Rodriguez (1-0) against the Pirates and Jared Jones (1-0). Rodriguez helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Rodriguez's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Jones has started only one game with a set spread, which the Pirates covered. The Pirates have not been a moneyline underdog when Jones starts this season.

Orioles vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (63.3%)

Orioles vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -124 favorite on the road.

Orioles vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are +132 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -160.

Orioles vs Pirates Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Orioles-Pirates game on April 5, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Orioles vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in five games this season and have come away with the win three times (60%) in those contests.

Baltimore has a record of 3-2 when favored by -124 or more this year.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in three of their five games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Orioles are 3-2-0 against the spread in their five games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have yet to lose as the moneyline underdog this season, going 4-0.

Pittsburgh has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer and won every time.

The Pirates have played in six games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total five times (5-1-0).

The Pirates have covered 83.3% of their games this season, going 5-1-0 ATS.

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman has an OPS of .869, fueled by an OBP of .440 to go with a slugging percentage of .429. He has a .333 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 39th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 89th in slugging.

Ryan Mountcastle leads Baltimore with six hits. He is batting .300 this season and has three extra-base hits. He's also slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Among all qualifying players, he is 62nd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Gunnar Henderson has collected five base hits, an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .476 this season.

Anthony Santander is batting .208 with a .200 OBP and eight RBI for Baltimore this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Connor Joe is leading the Pirates with nine hits. He's batting .346 and slugging .615 with an on-base percentage of .469.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 34th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Joe brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Bryan Reynolds is hitting .323 with four doubles, a home run and seven walks. He's slugging .548 with an on-base percentage of .447.

He is 49th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage in MLB.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .290 with three doubles and six walks.

Michael A. Taylor has a .483 OBP while slugging .600. Both are team-highs.

