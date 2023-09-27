Orioles vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 27

Odds updated as of 3:30 PM

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the Washington Nationals.

Orioles vs Nationals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (98-59) vs. Washington Nationals (69-89)

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN

Orioles vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-255) | WSH: (+210)

BAL: (-255) | WSH: (+210) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (-120) | WSH: +1.5 (-100)

BAL: -1.5 (-120) | WSH: +1.5 (-100) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Orioles vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez (Orioles) - 6-4, 4.49 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Nationals) - 10-14, 5.18 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Grayson Rodriguez (6-4, 4.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Corbin (10-14, 5.18 ERA). Rodriguez and his team have a record of 11-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Rodriguez's team has a record of 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Nationals are 14-16-0 against the spread when Corbin starts. The Nationals have a 13-15 record in Corbin's 28 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (69%)

Orioles vs Nationals Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -255 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +210 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Orioles. The Nationals are -100 to cover, and the Orioles are -120.

Orioles vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Orioles-Nationals on September 27, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Orioles vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with 49 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Baltimore has come away with a win two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -255 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 77 of 151 chances this season.

The Orioles have posted a record of 87-64-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 38.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (54-86).

Washington has a record of 4-15 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +210 or longer (21.1%).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 152 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-76-4).

The Nationals have covered 51.3% of their games this season, going 78-74-0 ATS.

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman has an OPS of .802, fueled by an OBP of .371 to go with a slugging percentage of .431. He has a .275 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 77th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in total hits (142) this season while batting .260 with 65 extra-base hits. He's slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He ranks 74th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Anthony Santander is batting .256 with a .472 slugging percentage and 92 RBI this year.

Austin Hays is batting .275 with a .323 OBP and 66 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

Lane Thomas has collected 163 hits, a team-best for the Nationals. He's batting .268 and slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is batting .245 with 27 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 106th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Joey Meneses has accumulated a team-high OBP (.326) and slugging percentage (.407).

Keibert Ruiz has 22 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks while batting .254.

Orioles vs Nationals Head to Head

9/26/2023: 1-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

1-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/14/2022: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/13/2022: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/22/2022: 7-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/21/2022: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/19/2023: 4-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/18/2023: 1-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

