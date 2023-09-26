Orioles vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 26

Odds updated as of 6:27 PM

The Baltimore Orioles are among the MLB squads playing on Tuesday, versus the Washington Nationals.

Orioles vs Nationals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (97-59) vs. Washington Nationals (69-88)

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN

Orioles vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-250) | WSH: (+205)

BAL: (-250) | WSH: (+205) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (-114) | WSH: +1.5 (-105)

BAL: -1.5 (-114) | WSH: +1.5 (-105) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Orioles vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 11-7, 3.01 ERA vs Josiah Gray (Nationals) - 8-12, 4.00 ERA

The probable starters are Kyle Bradish (11-7) for the Orioles and Gray (8-12) for the Nationals. Bradish and his team have a record of 17-11-0 against the spread when he starts. Bradish's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 12-4. The Nationals have gone 18-10-0 ATS in Gray's 28 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals are 9-17 in Gray's 26 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (71.2%)

Orioles vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Orioles, Washington is the underdog at +205, and Baltimore is -250 playing at home.

Orioles vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are -114 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -105.

Orioles vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Orioles-Nationals on September 26, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Orioles vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 48 times (66.7%) in those contests.

This season Baltimore has been victorious two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -250 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 77 of their 150 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have an against the spread record of 87-63-0 in 150 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have won 54 of the 139 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (38.8%).

Washington has a record of 5-17 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer (22.7%).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 151 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-75-4).

The Nationals have a 77-74-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman leads Baltimore OPS (.805) this season. He has a .276 batting average, an on-base percentage of .372, and a slugging percentage of .434.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Rutschman hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .359 with seven doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI.

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in total hits (140) this season while batting .258 with 64 extra-base hits. He's slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average ranks 79th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 68th, and his slugging percentage 23rd.

Anthony Santander has collected 146 base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.

Austin Hays is batting .274 with a .323 OBP and 66 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

Lane Thomas has accumulated 163 hits, a team-high for the Nationals. He's batting .270 and slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 39th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams has 27 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks while batting .247. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 101st, his on-base percentage ranks 119th, and he is 89th in slugging.

Joey Meneses has a .326 on-base percentage and a .408 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the Nationals.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .253 with 22 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks.

Orioles vs Nationals Head to Head

4/19/2023: 4-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/18/2023: 1-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/14/2022: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/13/2022: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/22/2022: 7-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/21/2022: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

