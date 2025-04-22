Orioles vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Nationals.

Orioles vs Nationals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (9-12) vs. Washington Nationals (9-13)

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and MASN2

Orioles vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-126) | WSH: (+108)

BAL: (-126) | WSH: (+108) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+122) | WSH: +1.5 (-146)

BAL: -1.5 (+122) | WSH: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 2-2, 6.41 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 2-1, 1.85 ERA

The probable starters are Dean Kremer (2-2) for the Orioles and Mitchell Parker (2-1) for the Nationals. Kremer and his team are 2-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Kremer's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Nationals have gone 3-1-0 ATS in Parker's four starts that had a set spread. The Nationals are 2-1 in Parker's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (59.4%)

Orioles vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -126 favorite on the road.

Orioles vs Nationals Spread

The Orioles are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Nationals. The Orioles are +122 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -146.

Orioles vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Nationals contest on April 22 has been set at 9, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Orioles vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (41.7%) in those games.

Baltimore has a record of 4-5 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 14 of their 21 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have an against the spread record of 8-13-0 in 21 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have won 41.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (7-10).

Washington is 5-9 (winning only 35.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times this season for a 12-10-0 record against the over/under.

The Nationals are 10-12-0 ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore in OBP (.429), slugging percentage (.627) and total hits (19) this season. He has a .284 batting average.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is seventh in slugging.

Mullins has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, two home runs, five walks and two RBI.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .208 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks, while slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 131st in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Ryan O'Hearn has collected 16 base hits, an OBP of .377 and a slugging percentage of .519 this season.

Heston Kjerstad has three home runs, 12 RBI and a batting average of .261 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has totaled 19 hits, a team-best for the Nationals. He's batting .232 and slugging .524 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He ranks 99th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Keibert Ruiz is hitting .306 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 26th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage.

Nate Lowe has put up an on-base percentage of .375 and a slugging percentage of .474. Both lead the Nationals.

Alex Call has two doubles, a triple and 10 walks while hitting .293.

