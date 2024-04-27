Orioles vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Oakland Athletics.

Orioles vs Athletics Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (16-9) vs. Oakland Athletics (11-16)

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: NBCS-CA

Orioles vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-188) | OAK: (+158)

BAL: (-188) | OAK: (+158) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+112) | OAK: +1.5 (-134)

BAL: -1.5 (+112) | OAK: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Orioles vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cole Irvin (Orioles) - 1-1, 4.64 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 1-1, 3.37 ERA

The probable starters are Cole Irvin (1-1) for the Orioles and JP Sears (1-1) for the Athletics. Irvin's team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Irvin's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Athletics have a 4-1-0 ATS record in Sears' five starts with a set spread. The Athletics have a 2-3 record in Sears' five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (67.5%)

Orioles vs Athletics Moneyline

The Orioles vs Athletics moneyline has Baltimore as a -188 favorite, while Oakland is a +158 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are at +1.5 on the runline against the Orioles. The Athletics are -134 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are +112.

Orioles vs Athletics Over/Under

Orioles versus Athletics, on April 27, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Orioles vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in 12, or 60%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Baltimore has been victorious two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 15 of their 24 opportunities.

In 24 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 14-10-0 against the spread.

The Athletics are 9-16 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, Oakland has a record of 5-4 (55.6%).

The Athletics have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 12 times this season for a 12-14-1 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have covered 51.9% of their games this season, going 14-13-0 against the spread.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in total hits (30) this season while batting .294 with 14 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .618.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Jordan Westburg is hitting .295 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks. He's slugging .545 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging in the major leagues.

Adley Rutschman leads the Orioles with an OPS of .789. He has a slash line of .327/.373/.416 this season.

Rutschman enters this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .386 with a double, a home run, two walks and eight RBI.

Colton Cowser has been key for Baltimore with 21 hits, an OBP of .397 plus a slugging percentage of .703.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has 14 hits, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .173 and slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .225.

He ranks 169th in batting average, 178th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Abraham Toro is batting .213 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks. He's slugging .350 with an on-base percentage of .267.

His batting average is 146th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 162nd, and he is 124th in slugging.

Brent Rooker has three doubles, five home runs and six walks while batting .200.

JJ Bleday's .286 on-base percentage and .341 slugging percentage both lead his team.

Orioles vs Athletics Head to Head

4/26/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/20/2023: 12-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

12-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/19/2023: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/18/2023: 9-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/13/2023: 8-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

8-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/12/2023: 8-4 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

8-4 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/11/2023: 12-8 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

12-8 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/10/2023: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/4/2022: 5-0 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-0 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/3/2022: 8-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

