Orioles vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Oakland Athletics.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Orioles vs Athletics Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (16-8) vs. Oakland Athletics (10-16)

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Friday, April 26, 2024 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN

Orioles vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-270) | OAK: (+220)

BAL: (-270) | OAK: (+220) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (-128) | OAK: +1.5 (+106)

BAL: -1.5 (-128) | OAK: +1.5 (+106) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Orioles vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Orioles) - 3-0, 2.76 ERA vs Ross Stripling (Athletics) - 0-5, 5.34 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Corbin Burnes (3-0) to the mound, while Ross Stripling (0-5) will take the ball for the Athletics. Burnes' team has covered the spread in each of the four opportunities this season. Burnes has started four games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Athletics have a 1-4-0 record against the spread in Stripling's starts. The Athletics were named the moneyline underdog for five Stripling starts this season -- they lost every time.

Orioles vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (71.9%)

Orioles vs Athletics Moneyline

Oakland is a +220 underdog on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -270 favorite at home.

Orioles vs Athletics Spread

The Orioles are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Athletics. The Orioles are -128 to cover the spread, while the Athletics are +106.

Orioles vs Athletics Over/Under

Orioles versus Athletics on April 26 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 19 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (63.2%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given Baltimore the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -270 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 15 of their 23 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have posted a record of 14-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics are 8-16 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

Oakland has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer.

The Athletics have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times this season for a 12-13-1 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have collected a 13-13-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 30 hits, batting .309 this season with 14 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .373 and a slugging percentage of .649.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 25th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Henderson has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Jordan Westburg is hitting .310 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks. He's slugging .571 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 24th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Westburg heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Colton Cowser is batting .333 with a .733 slugging percentage and 17 RBI this year.

Adley Rutschman leads Baltimore in slugging percentage (.418) thanks to five extra-base hits.

Rutschman enters this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .378 with a double, a home run, a walk and eight RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Abraham Toro is batting .211 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks. He's slugging .342 with an on-base percentage of .268.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 143rd, his on-base percentage ranks 162nd, and he is 132nd in slugging.

Shea Langeliers' 13 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .171 while slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .226.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 171st in batting average, 177th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Esteury Ruiz is hitting .304 with a double, a triple, two home runs and three walks.

JJ Bleday is slugging .348 to lead his team.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!