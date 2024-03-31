Orioles vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Angels.

Orioles vs Angels Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (2-0) vs. Los Angeles Angels (0-2)

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Time: 1:35 PM ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Coverage: BSW

Orioles vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-144) | LAA: (+122)

BAL: (-144) | LAA: (+122) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156)

BAL: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Orioles vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Wells (Orioles) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Orioles will look to Tyler Wells versus the Angels and Reid Detmers. In 20 games he pitched with a spread last season, Wells and his team finished with a 10-10-0 record ATS. Wells and his team were 8-6 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season Detmers and his team went 11-17-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Detmers and his team went 8-10 in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Orioles vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (62.8%)

Orioles vs Angels Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +122 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +130 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -156.

Orioles vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Orioles-Angels on March 31 is 9. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Orioles vs Angels Betting Trends

The Orioles were victorious in 52, or 67.5%, of the 77 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, Baltimore won 38 of 51 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents hit the over in 75 of their 154 games with a total last season.

The Angels won 34 of the 86 games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (39.5%).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer last year, Los Angeles went 19-28 (40.4%).

The Angels played in 160 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 84 times (84-72-4).

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman finished with an OPS of .809 last season, fueled by a .374 OBP and a slugging percentage of .435.

Gunnar Henderson had 143 hits while batting .255 with 66 extra-base hits.

Anthony Santander ended his last campaign with 152 hits, an OBP of .325, plus a slugging percentage of .472.

Austin Hays slashed .275/.325/.444 and finished with an OPS of .769.

Angels Player Leaders

Brandon Drury had an on-base percentage of .306, a slugging percentage of .497, and had 127 hits last season.

Luis Rengifo hit .264 with 15 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks.

Taylor Ward had 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 walks while batting .253 last season.

Mike Trout hit .263 with 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 45 walks.

Orioles vs Angels Head to Head

3/30/2024: 13-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

13-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 3/28/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/6/2023: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/5/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/4/2023: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/18/2023: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/17/2023: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/10/2022: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/9/2022: 1-0 BAL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 BAL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/8/2022: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

