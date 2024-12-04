Oregon vs USC Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - December 4

The Oregon Ducks (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to extend a four-game road win streak when they square off against the USC Trojans (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on December 4, 2024 at Galen Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Oregon vs. USC Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Game time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Galen Center

Oregon vs. USC Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oregon win (57%)

Oregon is a 5.5-point favorite against USC on Wednesday and the over/under has been set at 148.5 points. Keep reading for some betting trends and insights if you are planning on making a wager on the game.

Oregon vs. USC: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oregon has put together a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

USC has covered just once in eight chances against the spread this season.

Oregon covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 40% of the time. That's more often than USC covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Ducks covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last year. They covered seven times in 16 games when playing at home, and they covered five times in 11 games when playing on the road.

Against the spread last year, the Trojans had better results on the road (6-6-0) than at home (7-8-0).

Oregon vs. USC: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oregon has been listed as the moneyline favorite six times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Ducks have been a -245 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

USC has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Trojans have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +198 or longer.

Oregon has an implied victory probability of 71% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Oregon vs. USC Head-to-Head Comparison

Oregon has a +102 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.8 points per game. It is putting up 81.4 points per game to rank 77th in college basketball and is giving up 68.6 per outing to rank 128th in college basketball.

Nate Bittle's team-leading 14.6 points per game ranks 298th in the country.

USC outscores opponents by 1.3 points per game (posting 73.4 points per game, 235th in college basketball, and conceding 72.1 per outing, 203rd in college basketball) and has a +10 scoring differential.

Josh Cohen's 12.3 points per game paces USC and ranks 606th in college basketball.

The Ducks win the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. They collect 34.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 140th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 31.4 per outing.

Bittle averages 9.4 rebounds per game (ranking 23rd in college basketball) to lead the Ducks.

The Trojans pull down 27.3 rebounds per game (351st in college basketball) while allowing 30.6 per contest to opponents. They are outrebounded by 3.3 boards per game.

Saint Thomas averages 5.4 rebounds per game (487th in college basketball) to lead the Trojans.

Oregon ranks 95th in college basketball by averaging 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 90th in college basketball, allowing 85.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Trojans rank 137th in college basketball with 98 points scored per 100 possessions, and 300th defensively with 96.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

