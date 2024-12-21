Oregon vs Stanford Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

The Stanford Cardinal (9-2) hope to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Oregon Ducks (10-1) on December 21, 2024 at SAP Center at San Jose. The contest airs on BTN.

Oregon vs. Stanford Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Oregon vs. Stanford Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Oregon win (69.3%)

Before placing a wager on Saturday's Oregon-Stanford spread (Oregon -5.5) or total (148.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Oregon vs. Stanford: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oregon has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Stanford has covered seven times in 11 games with a spread this season.

The Ducks did a better job covering the spread in away games (5-6-0) than they did at home (7-9-0) last season.

Last season, the Cardinal were 9-7-0 at home against the spread (.562 winning percentage). On the road, they were 5-6-0 ATS (.455).

Oregon vs. Stanford: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oregon has been the moneyline favorite in nine games this season and has come away with the win eight times (88.9%) in those contests.

The Ducks have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -240 or better on the moneyline.

Stanford has compiled a 2-1 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Cardinal have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +195 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oregon has a 70.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Oregon vs. Stanford Head-to-Head Comparison

Oregon's +126 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.0 points per game (102nd in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per outing (88th in college basketball).

Nate Bittle's team-leading 14.3 points per game ranks 325th in the country.

Stanford is outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game, with a +113 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.6 points per game (92nd in college basketball) and gives up 69.4 per outing (133rd in college basketball).

Stanford's leading scorer, Maxime Raynaud, is ninth in college basketball, scoring 21.5 points per game.

The 33.3 rebounds per game the Ducks average rank 168th in the nation, and are 2.6 more than the 30.7 their opponents pull down per contest.

Bittle averages 8.5 rebounds per game (ranking 43rd in college basketball) to lead the Ducks.

The Cardinal win the rebound battle by 5.8 boards on average. They record 33.4 rebounds per game, 165th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 27.6.

Raynaud leads the team with 11.7 rebounds per game (third in college basketball).

Oregon averages 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (125th in college basketball), and gives up 84.6 points per 100 possessions (52nd in college basketball).

The Cardinal rank 59th in college basketball with 103.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 157th defensively with 89.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

