Oregon State vs Washington State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

The Oregon State Beavers versus the Washington State Cougars is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Oregon State vs Washington State Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Oregon State: (-154) | Washington State: (+128)

Oregon State: (-154) | Washington State: (+128) Spread: Oregon State: -3 (-110) | Washington State: +3 (-110)

Oregon State: -3 (-110) | Washington State: +3 (-110) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Oregon State vs Washington State Betting Trends

Oregon State hasn won once against the spread this season.

Oregon State owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.

One of two Oregon State games have hit the over this season.

Washington State hasn't lost a game against the spread this year.

Washington State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 3-point underdog or more this year.

One Washington State game (out of two) has gone over the point total this year.

Oregon State vs Washington State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Beavers win (61.1%)

Oregon State vs Washington State Point Spread

Oregon State is favored by three points versus Washington State. Oregon State is -110 to cover the spread, while Washington State is -110.

Oregon State vs Washington State Over/Under

A combined point total of 57.5 has been set for Oregon State-Washington State on September 23, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Oregon State vs Washington State Moneyline

Oregon State is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington State is a +128 underdog.

Oregon State vs. Washington State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Oregon State 41 24 11 11 52.0 1 3 Washington State 48.3 8 22.3 63 55.5 1 3

Bet $5 on Beavers vs. Cougars and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Oregon State vs. Washington State analysis on FanDuel Research.