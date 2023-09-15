Oregon State vs San Diego State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

On Saturday in college football, the Oregon State Beavers are playing the San Diego State Aztecs.

Oregon State vs San Diego State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Oregon State: (-3500) | San Diego State: (+1280)

Oregon State: -24.5 (-110) | San Diego State: +24.5 (-110) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Oregon State vs San Diego State Betting Trends

Oregon State hasn won once against the spread this season.

Every Oregon State game has gone over the point total this season.

San Diego State has one win against the spread this year.

San Diego State and its opponent have yet to go over the total this year.

Oregon State vs San Diego State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Beavers win (95.2%)

Oregon State vs San Diego State Point Spread

Oregon State is favored by 24.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. San Diego State, the underdog, is -110.

Oregon State vs San Diego State Over/Under

Oregon State versus San Diego State, on September 16, has an over/under of 48.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Oregon State vs San Diego State Moneyline

Oregon State is the favorite, -3500 on the moneyline, while San Diego State is a +1280 underdog.

Oregon State vs. San Diego State Points Insights

The Beavers had an average implied point total of 31.2 last season, which is 5.8 points lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (37).

Last year, Oregon State scored more than 37 points in a game four times.

The 27.5-point average implied total last season for the Aztecs is 15.5 more points than the team's 12-point implied total in this matchup.

San Diego State outscored its implied point total for this matchup (12) only once last year.

