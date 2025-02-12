Ole Miss vs South Carolina Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 12

The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-13, 0-10 SEC) aim to break a five-game home losing streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (18-6, 7-4 SEC) on February 12, 2025.

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss win (72.4%)

Ole Miss is a 4.5-point favorite over South Carolina on Wednesday and the total is set at 137.5 points. Below are some betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the outing.

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has put together a 14-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

South Carolina has covered 11 times in 23 games with a spread this year.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, South Carolina is 5-7 against the spread compared to the 8-6 ATS record Ole Miss puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

The Rebels have a worse record against the spread when playing at home (6-7-0) than they do in road games (4-3-0).

The Gamecocks have performed better against the spread at home (8-6-0) than away (2-5-0) this year.

Against the spread, in conference action, Ole Miss is 6-5-0 this season.

Against the spread in SEC play, South Carolina is 5-5-0 this year.

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Ole Miss has been victorious in 14, or 93.3%, of the 15 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Rebels have been a -194 moneyline favorite on 14 occasions this season and won every game.

South Carolina has been the moneyline underdog 13 total times this season. South Carolina has gone 1-12 in those games.

The Gamecocks have not yet won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer in 12 chances.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Ole Miss has a 66% chance of pulling out a win.

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Ole Miss has a +237 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.8 points per game. It is putting up 78.3 points per game to rank 86th in college basketball and is allowing 68.5 per contest to rank 78th in college basketball.

Sean Pedulla's 15.0 points per game lead Ole Miss and are 258th in the nation.

South Carolina puts up 69.9 points per game (287th in college basketball) while allowing 69.7 per outing (117th in college basketball). It has a +5 scoring differential.

Collin Murray-Boyles leads South Carolina, averaging 15.5 points per game (206th in college basketball).

The Rebels average 30.7 rebounds per game (274th in college basketball) while allowing 33.4 per contest to their opponents. They are outrebounded by 2.7 boards per game.

Malik Dia averages 5.7 rebounds per game (ranking 380th in college basketball) to lead the Rebels.

The Gamecocks win the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. They record 31.9 rebounds per game, 199th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.7.

Murray-Boyles' 8.8 rebounds per game lead the Gamecocks and rank 35th in the nation.

Ole Miss ranks 71st in college basketball by averaging 100.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 64th in college basketball, allowing 87.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Gamecocks average 92.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (265th in college basketball), and allow 92.2 points per 100 possessions (163rd in college basketball).

