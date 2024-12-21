Ole Miss vs Queens Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

The Ole Miss Rebels (10-1) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Queens Royals (7-5), winners of four straight as well.

Ole Miss vs. Queens Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Game time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Arena: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. Queens Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss win (92.9%)

Before placing a wager on Saturday's Ole Miss-Queens spread (Ole Miss -27.5) or over/under (151.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Ole Miss vs. Queens: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Ole Miss is 8-3-0 ATS this season.

Queens has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

Ole Miss covers the spread when it is a 27.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Queens covers as an underdog of 27.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Rebels did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (8-10-0) last season than they did in road games (4-7-0).

The Royals' winning percentage against the spread at home is .667 (2-1-0). Away, it is .333 (2-4-0).

Ole Miss vs. Queens: Moneyline Betting Stats

Ole Miss has been named as the moneyline favorite eight times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Rebels have been listed as a favorite of -20000 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Queens is 1-5 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 16.7% of those games).

The Royals have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +4000 or longer.

Ole Miss has an implied victory probability of 99.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Ole Miss vs. Queens Head-to-Head Comparison

Ole Miss has a +198 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.0 points per game. It is putting up 81.9 points per game to rank 53rd in college basketball and is allowing 63.9 per contest to rank 29th in college basketball.

Ole Miss' leading scorer, Sean Pedulla, is 368th in college basketball putting up 13.9 points per game.

Queens' +28 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.3 points per game (197th in college basketball) while giving up 72.9 per outing (228th in college basketball).

Leo Colimerio's team-leading 10.9 points per game rank him 857th in the country.

The 31.9 rebounds per game the Rebels average rank 242nd in college basketball, and are 1.9 more than the 30 their opponents collect per outing.

Malik Dia leads the Rebels with 5.4 rebounds per game (480th in college basketball play).

The Royals are 99th in the country at 34.7 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 fewer than the 36.8 their opponents average.

Malcolm Wilson is 250th in college basketball with 6.4 rebounds per game, leading the Royals.

Ole Miss averages 105.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (28th in college basketball), and allows 82.6 points per 100 possessions (36th in college basketball).

The Royals score 89.7 points per 100 possessions (304th in college basketball), while giving up 86.9 points per 100 possessions (98th in college basketball).

