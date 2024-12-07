Ole Miss vs Lindenwood Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

The Lindenwood Lions (3-5) aim to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Ole Miss Rebels (7-1) on December 7, 2024.

Ole Miss vs. Lindenwood Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Arena: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. Lindenwood Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ole Miss win (97.6%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Ole Miss (-31.5) versus Lindenwood on Saturday. The total has been set at 147.5 points for this game.

Ole Miss vs. Lindenwood: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Ole Miss is 6-2-0 ATS this season.

Lindenwood has won two games against the spread this year.

At home last season, the Rebels sported a better record against the spread (8-10-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (4-7-0).

The Lions' winning percentage against the spread at home was .273 (3-8-0) last season. On the road, it was .333 (5-9-0).

Ole Miss vs. Lindenwood: Moneyline Betting Stats

Ole Miss has yet to lose any of the five games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Rebels have played as a favorite of -50000 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Lindenwood has gone 1-5 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 16.7% of those games).

The Lions have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +4000 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Ole Miss has a 99.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Ole Miss vs. Lindenwood Head-to-Head Comparison

Ole Miss' +121 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.0 points per game (54th in college basketball) while giving up 67.9 per outing (111th in college basketball).

Jaylen Murray ranks 362nd in the nation with a team-leading 14.0 points per game.

Lindenwood's +38 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.4 points per game (232nd in college basketball) while allowing 68.6 per contest (127th in college basketball).

Markeith Browning II's team-leading 12.4 points per game rank him 585th in the nation.

The Rebels win the rebound battle by an average of 1.1 boards. They are pulling down 31.0 rebounds per game (279th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.9 per contest.

Malik Dia tops the team with 5.9 rebounds per game (375th in college basketball play).

The Lions are 219th in the nation at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.6 their opponents average.

Jadis Jones paces the team with 6.5 rebounds per game (260th in college basketball).

Ole Miss' 106.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 24th in college basketball, and the 87.3 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 124th in college basketball.

The Lions put up 90.8 points per 100 possessions (273rd in college basketball), while giving up 84.9 points per 100 possessions (77th in college basketball).

