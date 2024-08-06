2024 Ole Miss Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The fifth-ranked team in the nation, the Ole Miss Rebels are 2-0 so far this season. Dive into the rest of their 2024 schedule and results below.

Ole Miss 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Furman Aug. 31 W 76-0 Rebels (-45.5) 59.5 2 Middle Tennessee Sept. 7 W 52-3 Rebels (-42.5) 61.5 3 @ Wake Forest Sept. 14 - Rebels (-22.5) 63.5 4 Georgia Southern Sept. 21 - - - 5 Kentucky Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ South Carolina Oct. 5 - - - 7 @ LSU Oct. 12 - Rebels (-3.5) 62.5 View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Ole Miss Last Game

The Rebels beat the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 52-3 in their most recent game. In that game against the Blue Raiders, Jaxson Dart had 377 yards on 25-of-27 passing (92.6%) for the Rebs, with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for -8 yards and one rushing touchdown. Henry Parrish Jr. toted the rock 14 times for 165 yards (11.8 yards per carry) with four touchdowns on the ground. He also had one reception for 16 yards. Tre Harris grabbed nine balls for 130 yards (averaging 14.4 per catch) against the Blue Raiders.

Ole Miss Betting Insights

Ole Miss has not been the moneyline favorite yet this season.

This is the first time this season the Rebels are the moneyline favorite.

See even more in-depth analysis about Ole Miss on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Ole Miss Rebels on FanDuel today!