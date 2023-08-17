2023 Old Dominion Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:07 AM

This season, the Old Dominion Monarchs have put up a record of 3-3. Below, you can check out their full 2023 schedule and results.

Old Dominion 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Virginia Tech September 2 L 36-17 Hokies (-16.5) 47.5 2 Louisiana September 9 W 38-31 Ragin' Cajuns (-5.5) 50.5 3 Wake Forest September 16 L 27-24 Demon Deacons (-13.5) 60.5 4 Texas A&M-Commerce September 23 W 10-9 - - 5 @ Marshall September 30 L 41-35 Thundering Herd (-14.5) 47.5 6 @ Southern Miss October 7 W 17-13 Golden Eagles (-2.5) 56.5 8 Appalachian State October 21 - - - View Full Table

Old Dominion Last Game

The Monarchs go into their next matchup after winning 17-13 over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in their last game on October 7. Grant Wilson had 194 yards on 8-of-18 passing (44.4%) for the Monarchs in that matchup against the Golden Eagles, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Kadarius Calloway toted the rock 12 times for 93 yards (7.8 yards per carry). He added one reception for seven yards. Ahmarian Granger led the receiving charge against the Golden Eagles, hauling in two passes for 79 yards.

Old Dominion Betting Insights

Old Dominion is playing as the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.

