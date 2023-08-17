FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Old Dominion Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 7:07 AM

This season, the Old Dominion Monarchs have put up a record of 3-3. Below, you can check out their full 2023 schedule and results.

Old Dominion 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ Virginia TechSeptember 2L 36-17Hokies (-16.5)47.5
2LouisianaSeptember 9W 38-31Ragin' Cajuns (-5.5)50.5
3Wake ForestSeptember 16L 27-24Demon Deacons (-13.5)60.5
4Texas A&M-CommerceSeptember 23W 10-9--
5@ MarshallSeptember 30L 41-35Thundering Herd (-14.5)47.5
6@ Southern MissOctober 7W 17-13Golden Eagles (-2.5)56.5
8Appalachian StateOctober 21---
Old Dominion Last Game

The Monarchs go into their next matchup after winning 17-13 over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in their last game on October 7. Grant Wilson had 194 yards on 8-of-18 passing (44.4%) for the Monarchs in that matchup against the Golden Eagles, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Kadarius Calloway toted the rock 12 times for 93 yards (7.8 yards per carry). He added one reception for seven yards. Ahmarian Granger led the receiving charge against the Golden Eagles, hauling in two passes for 79 yards.

Old Dominion Betting Insights

  • Old Dominion is playing as the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.
